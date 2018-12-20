FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected thief crashed his vehicle into a Dollar Tree in Fort Worth Thursday morning, police say.

The incident happened at the store in the 4200 block of East Lancaster Avenue. Police say the suspected thief got into his vehicle and rammed into the store.

According to police, the person got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

The view the Chopper 11 showed the front entrance of the store was damaged with shattered glass around it and in the parking lot.