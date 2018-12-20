  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Dollar Tree, Fort Worth, Suspected Thief
A suspected thief crashed into a Dollar Tree in Fort Worth. (Chopper 11)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected thief crashed his vehicle into a Dollar Tree in Fort Worth Thursday morning, police say.

The incident happened at the store in the 4200 block of East Lancaster Avenue. Police say the suspected thief got into his vehicle and rammed into the store.

According to police, the person got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

The view the Chopper 11 showed the front entrance of the store was damaged with shattered glass around it and in the parking lot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s