LAVON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Air Force staff sergeant has made it home for the holidays — and in surprising fashion. His children didn’t see it coming.

Staff Sgt. Michael Hudson returned to his home in North Texas after spending six months in North Korea. He decided to pay a surprise visit to his 7-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter at NeSmith Elementary in Lavon, Texas (about 30 minutes east of Plano in Collin County).

When Hudson first walks into the door of a classroom, his children rushed to him and gave him hugs, yelling “Daddy!” He hopes his surprise makes up for the moments he’s missed while being away.

“I had to miss birthdays, births, Christmases, anniversaries, just anything and everything. I’ve missed a whole bunch of it so if I can make one of them count, that works for me,” said Hudson.

Hudson said he spent almost 28 hours traveling to be able to make it home on Friday. He said he’ll be home for about three weeks.

What’s on the top of his to-do list while at home? Wrestling, Six Flags and Chuck-E-Cheese’s.