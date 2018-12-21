Filed Under:Cybersecurity, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Personal Information, user data

(CBS NEWS) – Cybersecurity experts are advising users against using Facebook Messenger to send sensitive information after revelations by The New York Times that Facebook allowed large tech companies to access personal user data. One security expert told CBS News the report exposed Facebook’s “systematic failures to protect customer data.”

Documents obtained by The Times allege that Facebook formed partnership deals that provided privileged access to user information to several large technology companies, including Spotify, Netflix and Yahoo.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

