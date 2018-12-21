DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic was almost at a stand still near North Park Mall in Dallas Friday as hundreds of people are traveling and shopping for the holidays.

According to AAA, travel is expected to break a record this year, with one-third of the country traveling for the holidays.

Millions of travelers are expected at DFW and Love Field over the next few days, with 6.7 million Americans flying across the country.

“We just went to the airport and coming back, it took forever on 635 and 75 it’s a mess definitely,” said a traveler.

Ninety-one percent of people will be traveling by car for the holidays so the roads won’t look any better.

“It’s is different,” said driver stuck in traffic. “Very crazy.”

Even those staying in North Texas for the holiday couldn’t escape the traffic as streets around North Park were filled with shoppers.

“Last minute shopping like always,” said another driver. “If y’all be coming out to north park, be careful.”

Some said they’re are calling tomorrow’s attempt to last minute shop, “Super Saturday,” while others are referring to it as “Panic Saturday.” The deals are supposed to rival Black Friday.