ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – A driver was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter after killing one of his passengers in a crash in Arlington Friday night, said police.

Arlington Police responded to the major crash on the 2800 block of Six Flags Drive around 8:50 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said they believe Arquimides Rivera, 35, was driving eastbound on Six Flags Drive heading towards the IH 30 ramp when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the pick-up truck to overturn several times.

There were two other passengers in the truck.

The rear passenger flew out of the truck and was pronounced dead moments later at a local hospital. The right front passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Rivera was also taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He was was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter and then taken to Arlington Police Department Jail.

Police are still investigating. They said there may have been a previous road rage incident with another motorist involving Rivera.

The passenger will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once the family has been notified.