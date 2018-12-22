  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCowboys Special Edition
    11:30 PMThe Jason Garrett Show
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, George H.W. Bush, government partial shutdown, Presidential libraries
George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DAVID J. PHILLIP/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — The presidential libraries in Texas of George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush are being impacted during the U.S. government’s partial shutdown.

Officials with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center at Texas A&M University said Saturday its National Archives facilities are closed during the shutdown.

The library, located in College Station, also says all activities are canceled until further notice.

The Bush family gravesite at the library will remain open, except on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The elder Bush was buried at the site earlier this month.

National Archives services at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas will be closed during the shutdown, but the center, including its exhibits, cafe and gift shop, will remain open.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s