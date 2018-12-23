ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a neck injury.

The injury happened on the second play of the game on the Bucs’ first drive. The injury appeared to take place as Crawford was rushing quarterback Jameis Winston.

Crawford remained on the field for a while as teammates huddled around him. A cart had to take him off the field.

#DallasCowboys huddled around DE Tyrone Crawford as he remains on the field. A cart has come out to assist. #TBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/v7ptjyHLeQ — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 23, 2018

As he left the field, he gave a thumbs-up to the fans and teammates as he was strapped into the cart.

Cowboys officials said he suffered a neck injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.