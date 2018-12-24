DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man, arrested after the shooting and killing of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son, is facing new charges Monday morning.

A two-year-old boy was shot and killed near Dallas in November. Authorities originally said the suspect was the boy’s father but it was not his father.

The medical examiner identified the child as Anthony Isaiah Mares. He died at a local hospital.

Orlando Hidalgo, 22, was initially charged with capital murder last month.

Hidalgo’s family said he didn’t kill the boy, but rather, the toddler accidentally shot himself.

Police now said Hidalgo left the gun on a dresser at home, which the boy grabbed.

He now faces charges of Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon as a Felon.