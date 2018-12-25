NORTH TEXAS (CSDFW.COM) – Wednesday marks three years since a deadly tornado tore through parts of Garland, Copeville, Blue Ridge and Rowlett.

On Shipman Drive in Rowlett, several homes were hit by the tornado.

One homeowner said he was at church with his wife when it touched down.

“It was a shaking experience,” Eric Miller said. “Anytime the sirens go off now it’s a little weird.”

When Miller and his wife came home, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Houses were totally destroyed,” he said. “All the streets were blocked with downed trees and power lines and things like that. We had to move out for a year. There were quite a few neighbors that because of the damage and devastation they said we’re not coming back.”

He said it was lucky no one on his street was badly injured.

During that year, repairs were made.

This Christmas, Cindy Miller replaced decorations that were destroyed.

She said at times things were difficult, but they never felt alone.

“Even during that process we had peace that God was going to take care of us,” Eric Miller said.

“He basically brought us through the tornado,” Cindy Miller said.

In Rowlett, there will be 16 minutes of silence Wednesday to remember all lives affected by the tornado.

It’s happening at Schrade Bluebonnet Park. The quiet time will begin at 6:46 p.m. and will last until 7:02 p.m., which is the full duration of the tornado making its way through several communities.

A total of 13 people died in the tornado.