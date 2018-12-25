NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two new baby boys came into the world on Christmas Day in North Texas at Methodist Healthcare System hospitals.

The sweet boy in the dark green and red striped hat is Isaias.

He was born at 7:50 a.m., weighing six pounds and 14 ounces. He has quite a set of lungs on him, as his two older siblings will soon find out. He has a 6-year-old brother named Mateo and a 2-year-old sister named Kenia.

The angelic boy in the longer hat, with the lighter green stripe, is Noah.

Noah was so sleepy he only opened one eye during his close up!

He will be going home to two older sisters, ages 4 and 8. Noah was born at 8:46 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces.