EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Everman Police are investigating a violent Christmas Eve convenience store robbery that sent the clerk to the hospital.

Police said a man (seen on surveillance camera) took two cases of beer without paying for them.

Screen Shot 2018 12 25 at 3.14.56 PM Clerk Hospitalized After Christmas Eve Robbery, Suspect Sought

convenience store robbery suspect (Everman Police Dept.)

When the clerk confronted the man, police said he struck the clerk “in the back of the head with a blunt object, causing serious injury.”

The suspect then got into a gold or tan sedan with a woman behind the wheel and they took off.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and to note the tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923 or  contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers.

