One person is dead after a shooting at the Republic House at Frisco Bridges apartments in Frisco. (Chopper 11)

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frisco Wednesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Warren Parkway at the Republic House at Frisco Bridges apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person dead from gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the scene and have not said if there is anyone in custody.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

