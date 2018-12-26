  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grapevine, Highway 121, I-635, Major Accident
Crews cleaning up a 12-vehicle accident in Grapevine. (TxDoT camera)

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving 11 vehicles shut down southbound 121 near 635 Wednesday morning, officials in Grapevine said. The highway has since reopened.

The fire department tweeted about the accident and warned drivers to avoid the area as they investigated and cleaned up. Less than an hour later, the police department said the highway was reopened.

The City of Grapevine originally said five people were transported for non-life-threatening injuries. However, police confirmed later that two people were transported.

Police also said 11 vehicles were involved in the accident. The city had said 12 earlier.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s