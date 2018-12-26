GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving 11 vehicles shut down southbound 121 near 635 Wednesday morning, officials in Grapevine said. The highway has since reopened.

The fire department tweeted about the accident and warned drivers to avoid the area as they investigated and cleaned up. Less than an hour later, the police department said the highway was reopened.

The City of Grapevine originally said five people were transported for non-life-threatening injuries. However, police confirmed later that two people were transported.

Police also said 11 vehicles were involved in the accident. The city had said 12 earlier.