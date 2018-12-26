WEATHERTHUNDERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Playoff Tickets

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL playoff schedule has yet to be set, but Dallas Cowboys fans can now buy tickets to see a playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

There are a limited number of seats and standing room only tickets available.

The game will happen Saturday, January 5 or Sunday, January 6 against either the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings or Philadelphia Eagles.

The opponent will depend on what happens this weekend.

The Cowboys won the NFC East division last weekend.

Their playoff position will not change regardless of whether they win or lose this coming weekend.

GettyImages 1086056454 e1545858802675 Tickets Remain For Cowboys First Round Playoff Game In Arlington

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against Jordan Whitehead #31 and Carlton Davis #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

 

Comments
  1. Don Draper says:
    December 26, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Yawn, just don’t care

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s