ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL playoff schedule has yet to be set, but Dallas Cowboys fans can now buy tickets to see a playoff game at AT&T Stadium.
There are a limited number of seats and standing room only tickets available.
The game will happen Saturday, January 5 or Sunday, January 6 against either the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings or Philadelphia Eagles.
The opponent will depend on what happens this weekend.
The Cowboys won the NFC East division last weekend.
Their playoff position will not change regardless of whether they win or lose this coming weekend.
