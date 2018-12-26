Comments
(CBS NEWS) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have made a surprise trip to Iraq to visit U.S. troops.
“President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Wednesday.
fake news? really tho glad he did it. BUT is he really there or this a fake sight used for photo op. Any video or pics of him outside and arriving
?