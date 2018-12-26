WEATHERTHUNDERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Christmas, First Lady Melania Trump, Iraq, President Donald Trump, Troops

(CBS NEWS) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have made a surprise trip to Iraq to visit U.S. troops.

“President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Wednesday.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments
  1. Mike Weaver says:
    December 26, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    fake news? really tho glad he did it. BUT is he really there or this a fake sight used for photo op. Any video or pics of him outside and arriving
    ?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s