FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dive crews are searching for a man who disappeared after the boat he was in capsized on the north end of Lake Worth.

Search crews are also using drones to try to find him.

Fort Worth Police said two men were in a boat fishing just south of the dam when the boat tipped over.

Rescuers were able to get to one of the men and he is okay.

They are still looking for the other man.

This is a developing story.