(CBS NEWS) – Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer surprised his parents with a heartwarming gift on Christmas – he paid off all of their debt.

A video of the emotional moment has gone viral.

Singer, who was taken by the Royals with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, shared a video of his parents on Twitter Christmas morning.

In the video, Singer’s mom opens a card he had just given them and begin to read it aloud.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

