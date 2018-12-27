GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The new year will bring a new commuter rail line in Tarrant County, and to residents, it can’t come soon enough. That’s because the trains have had horns blaring all day and all night for weeks.

“Last night there was one around 3 something, 1 something, about 4 o’clock in the morning, and it wakes you up,” says Grapevine resident Dan Wendeln. “That’s how loud it is.”

“It’s every hour or every 30 minutes, five or six times a night,” says resident Martha Fussell.

Neighbors on Dooley Court in Grapevine just want a good night’s sleep.

It’s been about two weeks since TEXRail began the testing phase on its new commuter rail line, which extends from downtown Fort Worth to DFW Airport, and in accordance with federal requirements, that means testing the horn at every crossing, every time.

“To put it simply, it’s driving some of us up the wall,” says Wendeln. “And the consistency of it is just, I don’t want to say ridiculous, but it’s hard to have a conversation.”

“It’s very loud, very long, and very intense,” says Fussell.

Trinity Metro says quiet zones will be in place once regular service begins January 5. After that, the horns will sound only in case of emergency. But the safety crossing bells will continue.

“Having that bell dinging every 30 minutes, 20 minutes? Yeah, I’m not looking forward to it,” says Wendeln.

They’ve asked Trinity Metro for solutions, but so far have gotten only the name of a company that could help soundproof windows – on the neighbors’ dime.

“They spent a lot of money on that train, so we just need a little help trying to live with it,” says Fussell.

Trinity Metro sent CBS 11 a statement, which reads in part: “Although the horns are a temporary inconvenience, the sound serves as an important safety reminder that service will soon begin. In operation, the trains will run quietly and will provide trips for nearly 22 hours a day at a maximum speed of 70 mph.”