PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days after Christmas, an Allen firefighter’s home caught fire.

His wife was the only one home at the time and she got out safely, but the damage is extensive.

Now Jeremy West’s fellow firefighters are coming together to help him out.

As soon as The Allen Firefighters Association heard about what happened, they started working to help the firefighter in need. They spent all day at his house Thursday – and are raising money to cover his expenses.

“As a fireman you put the fire out and you go home.. so now I see the other side of it.. I don’t know what to think of it yet really,” said West.

West said he’s still processing what happened overnight. Around 4:00 a.m. he had just finished fighting a fire when he got a frantic call from his wife saying their Prosper home was on fire.

“I came home immediately to find what happened to my house,” he said.

The couple’s four kids weren’t home at the time.

“We just thank God they were at grandma’s house last night…because who knows what would have happened,” he said.

West’s fellow firefighters say the things can be replaced. They’re now raising money online for West and his family.

Jeremy now for four years now – two years his captain. We’ve grown pretty close.. so it is tough,” said Allen firefighter Matt Madding. “To see a fellow brother like that hurting – it hurts all of us.”

They say they’ll get through this together.

The Allen Firefighters Association is covering their hotel costs for the next week or so and then the West’s plan to stay with family.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Meantime, the Allen Firefighter’s Association is raising money to help the family.