ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is back in the AL West.

A person with knowledge of the agreement says Lucroy has agreed to join the Los Angeles Angels.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been announced by the Angels, who had no accomplished big-league catchers on their 40-man roster.

Yahoo Sports reported the one-year, $3.35 million deal contains incentives that could raise the two-time All-Star’s compensation to over $4 million.

GettyImages 818536172 e1546052440219 AP Source: Angels Sign Former Rangers Catcher Lucroy

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy #25 of the Texas Rangers catches the ball at the plate as the Baltimore Orioles scored two runs in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 18, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Angels will be Lucroy’s fifth team in four seasons. He batted .241 with 51 RBIs in 126 games last season for the Oakland Athletics.

Lucroy began his career with Milwaukee and appeared in the All-Star Game in 2014 and 2016.

He played briefly for Texas and Colorado before joining Oakland.

