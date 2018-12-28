ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington baby broke hospital records, weighing nearly 15 pounds at birth.

Baby boy Ali is a gift the Medlock family once thought they’d never receive.

Now, Ali is nearly twice the size of an average newborn, weighing 14 pounds 13 ounces. He broke the record at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

“I was like ‘Omg really’– I don’t think it even registered,” said Jennifer Medlock, the mother.

Jennifer and Eric Medlock said they were anticipating a bigger than average baby because their first born, Annabelle, weighed nine pounds 10 ounces at birth.

Ali was born via C-section. Jennifer said she had a very healthy pregnancy; however, Ali did spend a week in the NICU because his blood sugar and platelettes were low.

“It doesn’t matter how big he is, I’m so blessed,” said Jennifer.

Ali was a blessing in many ways for the Medlocks. Jennifer has severe polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Doctors told them having a family would be a long shot.

“We tried anyway and prayed,” she said.

Annabelle was born through the help of fertility treatments.

“Our last treatment they said that my follicle would turn into a cyst,” said Jennifer. “They’re wrong, it turned into her,” she said as she turned to Annabelle.

The family was getting ready to start the process again when they learned they were expecting Ali.

“I love proving people wrong,” said Jennifer.

Many are already planning his future based on his size.

“He is meant for something big,” she said. “Maybe not football everyone keeps saying that.”

She said music runs in the family. Both her and Eric are music teachers.

“He’s loved,” said Eric. “Do whatever makes him happy.”

After spending a week in the NICU, the Medlocks said Ali was given a clean bill of health and has been home ever since.