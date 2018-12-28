(CBSDFW.COM) – A wide range of topics both local and national topped the viewing charts on CBSDFW.com throughout 2018. Here’s a look back at the stories that caught the eyes of readers all over the world.

1.) Border Wall Models Thwart US Commandos In Test

Tests on proposed border wall models along the U.S.-Mexico border had indicated that their heights could stop border crossers, the Associated Press reported.

2.) Texas Teen Matin Azizi-Yarand Arrested For Planning Mall Shooting Spree

A North Texas teenager was arrested and charged with terrorism in May for allegedly planning a mass shooting at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. The student at Plano West Senior High School had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS.

3.) Mavericks Dancers To Cover Up More Next Season

The Dallas Mavericks looked to revamp their image after a sexual harassment scandal this year by changing up their dancers’ uniforms to show less skin. Newly-hired CEO Cynthia Marshall said the team wanted to focus on the dancers as artists and “not to be eye candy of sexualized.”

4.) Some Tarrant County Voters Report Problems When Selecting ‘Straight Party’ Option

In what was a memorable midterm election season this year, voters in North Texas had their share of issues while selecting their candidate using the “straight party” option.

5.) Dershowitz On Special Counsel: The Investigation Should End

Civil liberties attorney Alan Dershowitz spoke to CBS 11’s Jack Fink about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

6.) Grandmother Stops Another School Shooting Day Before Florida Massacre

A day before 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a grandmother had helped stop a school shooting in Washington state after she found disturbing journal entries about a planned attack by her grandson.

7.) Mysterious Sound Rattles DFW Neighborhood

A mysterious “boom” rattled a North Texas neighborhood, and residents had no idea what it was or what it meant. An astronomer claimed it was some sort of meteorite or space debris that fell from the sky.

8.) Storms Drop Baseball-Sized Hail On North Texas, Shattering Windows: ‘Sounded Like God Was Throwing Rocks’

Severe storms in June rocked North Texas with baseball-sized hail that left a trail of damage from Carrollton to Arlington. The Insurance Council of Texas estimated 20,000 structures and 25,000 vehicles were damaged in the hail storm.

9.) Gorilla Statue Removed After Complaints It Was ‘Racially Insensitive’

A statue of a gorilla at a Corsicana park that was an attraction for children was removed by the city after some community members claimed it was “racially insensitive.” It eventually returned to the park after backlash.

10.) Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Dallas After Losing Pressure

It was the latest safety scare for Southwest Airlines passengers after a mother was killed when a jet engine exploded during a flight in April. Passengers were on edge in May after their cabin lost pressure during a flight and had to make an emergency landing.