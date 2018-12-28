  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas cities, that were among the many that experienced 911 outages Friday morning, have reported their services are working again.

CenturyLink, the company responsible for addressing the issue, said engineers were working to restore service.

Officials said the outages are caused by a nationwide issue with CenturyLink.

The cities where the outages are now working include Midlothian and Allen. The city of Frisco is not fully restored, however, some calls are reported of going through.

The outages affected 13 North Texas counties, and some of those same counties are reporting 911 issues as of around 9 a.m.

Until the issue is fully resolved, officials are asking residents in the 13 North Texas counties to call their police department’s non-emergency phone numbers or use text-to-911.

