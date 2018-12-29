LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after barricading himself for several hours Friday night in Lewisville, police say.

The Lewisville Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. Continental Drive around 7:40 p.m.

Police said Tyrell Ladon Stalling, 31, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, possession of marijuana, and imminent danger of bodily injury.

A woman called police saying she had been assaulted by Stalling. When officers arrived the victim told them the suspect had threatened her with a firearm, forcing her to leave the apartment.

According to police, the victim said her and Stalling have a child together. Both the child and another adult male were also in the apartment at the time.

Officer attempted to enter the apartment several times; however, Stalling wasn’t cooperating. A little after midnight, the SWAT team then forced entry.

Police said no one was injured.

Stalling was taken to Lewisville Jail, where he awaits arraignment. Bond is set at $4,015.