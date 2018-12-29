CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas police officer delivered a trunk-load of toys to the children of a single mother, who he pulled over.

Zai posted on Facebook she was two minutes from her house in Cedar Hill when she saw flashing lights.

She was in tears when she told the officer she didn’t have insurance because she’s a single mom who can’t afford it.

He took down her information and sent her home without a ticket.

Hours later, a couple of officers, including the one who pulled her over, showed up with a trunk full of toys and food.

She said she’s grateful for their kindness and can’t wait to thank them again.

She will reunite with the officer Saturday night at a reunion.