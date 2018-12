FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died in a fatal accident Sunday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident on northbound Chisholm Trail Parkway near Arborlawn Drive.

The car was crushed against a concrete pillar, trapping the driver.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Tarrant County medical examiner hasn’t released the identity of the person killed.