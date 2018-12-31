SEGUIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A waitress in a San Antonio suburb said an armed man who said he was on his way to a church to fulfill “a prophecy” when he was arrested, had asked her for directions to a church.

Brianna Jimenez told KSAT-TV in San Antonio that Tony Dwayne Albert II, 33, went to the restroom in Las Mañanitas Mexican Restaurant in Seguin on Sunday, then came out and asked for the nearest Baptist church.

Jimenez said someone gave him directions and as he left, she saw him gripping a weapon.

She says an employee locked the door after he left and her mother called police, who arrested Albert after finding him with a loaded handgun, extra ammunition and a face shield.

Online records show he’s jailed on weapons and drug complaints.

