ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Things are moving forward after Buc-ee’s announced in February it signed a development agreement with the City of Ennis to build a new travel center bordered by I-45 north, Sonoma Trail and Creechville Road.

The travel center, complete with 86 fueling stations, is set to open in May 2020, City Manager R. Scott Dixon told The Ennis News.

The future Buc-ee’s, is said to be on of the company’s larger stores at approximately 55,000 square feet.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

This will be the chains 40th store, 35 of which are in Texas. There are three in Florida and two in Alabama.

In 2016, Bon Appétit Magazine chose Buc-ee’s as the best rest stop in America for its ample gas pumps, clean restrooms, the lack of a checkout line and “wide range of offerings specifically targeted to Texas tastes.” That includes smoked and dried meats, beaver nuggets, handmade fudge and brisket breakfast tacos.

Buc-ee’s in Madisonville, Texas

 

