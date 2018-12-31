DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tonight, the Dallas skyline will light up in a dazzling New Year’s Eve show.

For the third year, Reunion Tower will be the launch pad for the countdown to 2019 — complete with fireworks.

Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower, says planning began back on January 2nd of this year. Equipment and fireworks (more than 15,000 pounds) began arriving last week.

It takes more than 150 hours of works by design team members to develop the concept, sound, choreography and programming for the show.

The fireworks and LED show will be two minutes longer this year, and other iconic buildings of the Dallas skyline will coordinate, lighting up teal and pink beginning at 11:30 p.m.

Everything goes dark right before the show, then the 60-second “count up” the tower begins at 11:59 p.m.

North Texas weather is expected to be chilly and breezy, but the show will go on — rain or shine.

Wondering where to find the best vantage point? Just find a spot anywhere in line of sight to Reunion Tower.

Check out more details on events planned this evening.