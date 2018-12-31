DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This New Year’s Eve, some opted for the non-traditional gatherings of fireworks and champagne.

Monday evening guests like Ursula Berg sat down for what the Don’t Tell Supper Club in downtown Dallas called, “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

“It’s fantastic,” Berg said. “We were looking for something really unique and fun.”

“It’s going to be nonstop performances,” performer Frank Chapman said. “Circus, dangerous fire acts, B boys and jugglers.”

Chapman wowed the audience with an act called “aerial lamp.”

Clown Julio Ramazini swallowed a three foot balloon.

“We have guys that have been on Cirque du Soleil, one of our guys was a Ringling Brothers head clown I think for about 15 years, numerous amount of performers that nobody will ever see anywhere else,” Don’t Tell Super Club Founder Avi Adri said.

“It’s going to sparkle your mind,” Julio Ramazini said. “Cool things, really cool things.”

“Spending the new year with my family and starting the new year in the best possible way with a few exciting performances,” Berg said.