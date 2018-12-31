(CBS NEWS) – Stocks ended the year in the red, a downturn not seen since the height of the financial crisis a decade ago. The market gyrations have left investors both poorer and apprehensive about what’s to come, with some analysts questioning whether 2019 could usher in a “bear” market or even another recession.

The year concluded in an almost polar-opposite mood to the frothy optimism of early 2018, when President Donald Trump’s tax cut was projected to boost consumer spending, supercharge corporate profits and burnish investor portfolios. When the Dow jumped 5 percent in January, Mr. Trump touted his policies’ impact on the market and broader U.S. economy.

