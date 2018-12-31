GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – The opening of the new Trinity Metro TEXRail Line later this week means traveling between downtown Fort Worth and DFW International Airport is about to get easier.

Riders had to have a special golden ticket to board Monday morning’s ceremonial ride along the new route.

Dignitaries from across North Texas boarded the train for an inaugural, ceremonial ride after a ribbon cutting at the historic train depot in Grapevine.

Hundreds of invitees rolled out on the Swiss made train cars that officials say are designed for comfort and efficiency.

The new TEXRail Line covers 27-miles and extends from downtown Fort Worth, across Tarrant County, through North Richland Hills and Grapevine, and into Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The billion dollar TEXRail project has been more than a decade in the making and will make nine stops along the route. Eventually the new line will connect with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Rail at DFW Airport, adding another major branch to the mass transit system.

Today’s event gave just a preview of what 2019 will offer North Texans who are looking for alternate modes of transportation.

When service officially begins on January 5, trains will operate almost non-stop, seven days a week, except for a few early morning hours.

Tickets prices begin at $2.50, but TEXRail is offering free rides for everyone through January 31.