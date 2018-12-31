DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The UT Dallas Chess Team won a spot in the Final Four of Collegiate Chess during a chess tournament last Thursday through Sunday.

This will be UT Dallas’ 16th appearance in the 19 years the Final Four tournament has existed, UT Dallas said in a news release Monday.

The UT Dallas Comets will face Webster, Harvard, and UT Rio Grande Valley at the 2019 President’s Cup, which is considered the “Final Four of College Chess.” That happens in April at the historic Marshall Chess Club in New York.

UT Dallas qualified for the final four by securing a second place trophy at the Pan American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship in California.

En route to their second place finish, UT Dallas defeated teams such as Harvard, Princeton and Penn State.

UT Dallas was among 53 teams seeking to advance in the tournament.