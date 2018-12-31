WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – The government shutdown is in its second week, with President Trump and congressional Democrats still at an impasse over funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The shutdown has been underway for nine days — approaching some of the longest shutdowns in American history, although not nearly as long as one that lasted 21 days from December 1995 to January 1996. Any government shutdown, however, can significantly affect government agencies and federal workers.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊