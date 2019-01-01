Filed Under:Dallas, Deadly Shooting, dfw, Fatal Shooting, Strip club, strip club shooting, XTC Cabaret

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just a few hours into the New Year and police in Dallas were investigating their first murder of 2019. A man was killed in a parking lot near a northwest Dallas strip club.

It was just before 3:00 a.m. when a fight outside the XTC Cabaret, on Stemmons Freeway near Mockingbird, ended with gunfire.

When police arrived they found a man, who had been shot several times, inside a pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven’t released any information about the victim or if a suspect has been identified.

