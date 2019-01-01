  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day, but Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league hasn’t decided on their opponent.

“Going to Texas and playing at the Cotton Bowl.  It’ll be fun seeing the Cotton Bowl in use on January 1st,” said Bettman.

It’s the first time since the inaugural game in 2008 the game will be played this far south.

GettyImages 184214394 e1546376193666 Cotton Bowl To Host NHLs 2020 Winter Classic

Exterior, general view of the Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bettman also announced the Heritage Classic will return on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The NHL also will play outdoors at Air Force Academy on Feb. 15, 2020, as part of the Stadium Series, but it hasn’t finalized the opponent for the Colorado Avalanche.

Bettman made his remarks during the second intermission of Tuesday’s Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis will host the NHL All-Star festivities from Jan. 24-26, 2020.

