FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys return to the NFL Playoffs this weekend when they host the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

A playoff appearance did not seem likely on November 6, the day after Dallas lost to the Tennessee Titans to drop their record to 3-5.

The Cowboys turned things around by winning seven of their last eight games to clinch the NFC East Division title and a playoff berth.

Over the last three seasons, the Cowboys have advanced to the playoffs twice. And over that same stretch, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has earned the best record among all coaches in the NFC.

Since the start of the 2016 season, here’s a look at the top four coaching records in the NFC:

Seattle’s Pete Carroll and Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer both have an identical 29-18-1 record.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has a 31-17 record over the last three seasons.

Jason Garrett is at the top of the list among NFC coaches with a 32-16 record since 2016.