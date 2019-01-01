FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight at a New Year’s party turned into a gun battle that left an innocent woman dead.

It happened just after 11:30 last night at a warehouse district on Jones Street near Shaw Street in South Fort Worth.

Police tell us 200 to 300 people were inside the warehouse for the party. A fight broke out and multiple people pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

A woman who was in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire and died on scene.

Her name has not been released.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were called out.

Police tell us they are looking for the suspect or suspects.