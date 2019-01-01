Filed Under:Fort Worth Police, fort worth shooting, gun battle, Innocent Bystander, warehouse

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight at a New Year’s party turned into a gun battle that left an innocent woman dead.

It happened just after 11:30 last night at a warehouse district on Jones Street near Shaw Street in South Fort Worth.

Police tell us 200 to 300 people were inside the warehouse for the party.  A fight broke out and multiple people pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

A woman who was in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire and died on scene.

Her name has not been released.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were called out.

Police tell us they are looking for the suspect or suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s