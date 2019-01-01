NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Tuesday afternoon all county offices will be open Wednesday.

He said, “ @ DallasCountyTx will be open and operating with regular business hours tomorrow but please drive with caution in case temperatures change from the current forecast. Happy New Year to all!”

@DallasCountyTx will be open and operating with regular business hours tomorrow but please drive with caution in case temperatures change from the current forecast. Happy New Year to all! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Jy8s34fmDh — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 1, 2019

His office continues to monitor the weather situation as do road crews.

TxDOT says crews will go on 12-hour shifts starting at midnight.

Spokesperson Donna Simmons explained how inside the command center, they monitor every road TxDOT operates in the district.

It’s all hands on deck Tuesday night, with 24 brine trucks ready, and more on standby.

Pre-treating of roads, bridges and overpasses began on Monday.

Crews are finishing pre-treating major highways and will go back to further treat as necessary.

“It’s better safe than sorry, so we get out there and coat every road that we can with the brine. The brine raises the temperature of the freezing point, so it doesn’t freeze as quickly. But it doesn’t stop ice though. That’s our main message here,” says Simmons.

TxDOT also works with police and the sheriff’s department to get information on slick roads that may need to be treated.

In Denton, trucks in the loading yard are also prepared to go.

It’s good news for drivers like Jimmy Johnson.

“I get concerned about the ice when the roads get real icy. We’re a family. We’re out traveling and a lot of families are out on New Year’s Day off on the road and traveling around, so it’s very important,” said Johnson.