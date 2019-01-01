WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump has invited congressional leaders of both parties to the White House on Wednesday for a briefing on border security, according to a congressional source.

Wednesday marks the 12th day of the partial government shutdown as the president and Democrats remain at odds over Mr. Trump’s insistence on $5 billion for improving security on the border.

Democrats are set to take over the House on Thursday, with Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi set to be elected speaker. Mr. Trump invited Pelosi and incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to Wednesday’s meeting, as well as Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his number two, Sen. John Thune, have also been invited, as have Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and whip Dick Durbin.

