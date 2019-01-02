WEATHERWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blue Bell, Ice Cream, Mardi Gras King Cake
Mardi Gras King Cake (Blue Bell)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell has released a hugely-requested flavor of ice cream around the U.S. to ring in the new year: Mardi Gras King Cake.

The flavor appears to be inspired by the yearly Mardi Gras celebrations just before the religious season of Lent.

Blue Bell says this flavor was originally available in select areas, but the company has now released it to all its territories.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

According to the company, Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake-flavored ice cream with a green cream cheese swirl and pastry pieces. It is also topped off with candy sprinkles.

The flavor will be available for a limited time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s