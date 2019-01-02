(CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell has released a hugely-requested flavor of ice cream around the U.S. to ring in the new year: Mardi Gras King Cake.

The flavor appears to be inspired by the yearly Mardi Gras celebrations just before the religious season of Lent.

Blue Bell says this flavor was originally available in select areas, but the company has now released it to all its territories.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

According to the company, Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake-flavored ice cream with a green cream cheese swirl and pastry pieces. It is also topped off with candy sprinkles.

The flavor will be available for a limited time.