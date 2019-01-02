The Dallas Cowboys congratulate Blake Jarwin #89 of the Dallas Cowboys on his touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his impressive three-touchdown performance against the New York Giants last Sunday.

In the team’s regular-season finale against their division rival, Jarwin had seven catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the Offensive Player of the Week alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Dallas won Sunday’s game 36-35 in a hotly-contested matchup to end the regular season.

In what many called a “meaningless” game due to the Cowboys already clinching a playoff spot and the division title, quarterback Dak Prescott also had himself a career day with 387 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Jarwin’s emergence on Sunday looks to give the Cowboys another weapon on offense and some hope at the tight end slot heading into the playoffs as the team spent the season hoping to find a consistent replacement for the now-retired Jason Witten.

The 24-year-old tight end finished the regular season with 27 catches for 307 yards. His only touchdowns of the regular season came against the Giants on Sunday.

The team looked to enter the playoffs with a win and with some momentum as they get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night.