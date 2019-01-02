WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found by hunters.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said a pair of hunters located what appeared to be a human skull and bones in the 500-block of Ragle Road in Weatherford on Saturday, December 29, 2018, around 10:30 a.m.

“The remains were scattered on the southwest corner of the property in about a 50-yard radius,” Sheriff Fowler said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office expert forensic anthropologist reported the remains are likely that of a Hispanic female, aging from the late 20’s to late 30’s, and ranging from 4-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-3-inches tall. The condition of the remains have led experts to believe that the death of the female occurred within 9-months to two-years.

“The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Parker County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are jointly conducting the investigation as a murder case,” Fowler said. “We are searching every available database for a possible match to identify the victim.”

A piece of clothing was located at the scene, which is believed to be a bright pink waist tie from a bathrobe.

“The possible robe tie was located in close proximity to the remains,” said Sheriff Fowler. “We are hoping someone recognizes it in order to help us identify the victim.”

Sheriff Fowler added no further details will be released at this time pending case developments and the active investigation.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the victim and/or suspect(s) involved in this case is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or the Parker County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (817) 599-5555.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.