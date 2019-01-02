Filed Under:hunt county, KKK Flyers, Ku Klux Klan, Wolfe City

WOLFE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in one North Texas city are on edge after flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan have randomly appeared at their homes.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls from residents in Wolfe City about the flyers on Dec. 29. The flyers were inside a sealed plastic bag and were weighted down with a rock.

kkk KKK Flyers Appear In Driveways Of North Texas Homes

A Ku Klux Klan flyer that was found in Wolfe City. (Hunt County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say they appeared to be thrown randomly at residential driveways throughout the city.

“This kind of activity is very unsettling to everyone and it was evident in the number of houses we responded to Saturday night,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks. “I want to assure the public that we are working with [Wolfe City Police] Chief Martin and conducting a thorough investigation.”

According to the sheriff’s office, 80 flyers have been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon. Residents are asked to contact the Wolfe City Police Department or the sheriff’s office if they see anymore flyers.

 

