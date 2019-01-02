WEATHERWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 14-year-old boy in Houston who was driving an SUV that caused a fatal car accident has been arrested on a murder charge, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV was filled with teens who were throwing eggs at other cars Tuesday afternoon when another driver began chasing them. The department says the 14-year-old driver then ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Zavala had just been shopping and was “totally innocent.”

The teens told the sheriff’s office that a tattooed man was chasing them with a gun, which caused them to speed through the intersection, KTRK reports.

Gonzalez said Wednesday the 14-year-old was booked in a juvenile detention center on a murder charge. He says police will interview the driver of the car that chased the teens.

