DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An attorney representing XTC Cabaret is now responding to the fatal shooting that took place outside the gentleman’s club just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The attorney for RCI Management Services, Inc released the following statement:

“XTC is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic incident, which occurred in a neighboring parking lot not owned by XTC between an individual and several licensed security guards. The security guards were employed by an independent third party security company and were not employees of XTC. As seen in the attached video showing events leading up to this incident, there are still many unanswered questions. It would be improper to further comment on this matter while law enforcement continues to investigate.”

New surveillance video from the strip club shows the moments leading up to the shooting death of a 34-year-old man. In it, a fight appears to break out behind a white truck.

In separate video broadcasted live on Facebook, security guards are seen running towards the truck after a man gets in.

Witnesses said it appeared they were trying to stop the driver from running over an unconscious man.

One of the guards, Eric Hansen, 27, told police the truck hit him so he started shooting and another guard, Daterrious Haggard, 25, joined in. The two later arrested for the murder of the driver.

Dallas City Councilman Adam Medrano, representing District 2, said after the Dallas Police Department concludes its investigation into the fatal shooting, the city plans to classify XTC as a “habitual criminal property” following multiple incidents needing police attention.

Dallas Police, alongside other city departments, will work with the club’s owner to make improvements.