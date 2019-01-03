DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed after an early morning crash involving a car and DART Rail train.

The accident happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the Buckingham Road crossing, near the Spring Valley Station in Richardson.

Police and officials with DART are still investigating, but say it appears the driver of the car went around the crossing arms and was hit by a northbound Red Line train.

The driver of the car was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

One person on the train was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Other rail passengers seemed traumatized after walking by the crashed out car to board a bus to complete their trip.

“There were speakers that had been knocked out the car and the seats were out the car and you could see inside – see the passenger,” recalled DART Rail rider Karen Watson. “It was awful and we had to see that. We had to walk by that. It was horrible.”

The north and southbound DART Rail lines in Richardson remain closed while the crash is investigated. There will be bus shuttle service between Spring Valley and LBJ/Central stations.