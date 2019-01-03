  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By J.D. Miles
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He wears a police uniform during the week.

But on Saturday night in Arlington, he’ll trade it for another uniform and transform into one of the most popular fans at Dallas Cowboys home games.

Jaime Castro is a respected, veteran Dallas Police officer who has worn the uniform for 21 years.

But during football season, on game days, he trades his badge for blue stars.

“Ballz Mahoney” is the fan name Castro adopted for his Dallas Cowboys game day uniform.

abalz Dallas Officer Trades Badge For Blue Stars On Game Day As Cowboys Super Fan

Jaime Castro aka Ballz Mahoney – Dallas Cowboys super fan

This Saturday’s game will be his 175th home game in a row.

Castro’s character has become so popular, he has the street cred to get access to the field before games and customizes his costume for the occasion.

“It brings out the human side.  It allows me to get my mind off of the daily stresses being a police officer. He (Ballz Mahoney) lets people see the human side of being an officer,” said Castro.

The name Ballz Mahoney comes from his wrecking ball helmets and Mahoney is the lead character in the Police Academy movies.

He is among what the NFL calls super fans and in 2017 became one of only about 200 enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

If you want to see Ballz Mahoney on Saturday look for him in Lot 10 tailgating and the Miller Lite stage area during the game.

He even has his own dolls that shows just how celebrated he is.

