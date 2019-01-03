McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accused child abuser from a McKinney child care operation has now been charged with physically harming at least eight babies during the past two years.

McKinney Police filed the additional charges against Jessica Wiese, the former employee at Joyous Montessori, which is currently under state review.

Wiese, 44, is being held in the Collin County Jail on $500,000 bond after five new cases were added.

The incidents include a 7-month-old with a broken arm and video of Wiese hitting an infant repeatedly in the head.

Wiese was arrested in December after video from inside the school recorded her slamming a 5-month-old baby onto a table.

There’s also video of the infant room worker grabbing a 2-month-old by his legs and shaking him up and down and Wiese forcefully slamming a toddler into a table.

Police believed there were more victims and added five more counts of injury to a child.

Wiese was a registered nurse who lost her license due to drug abuse.