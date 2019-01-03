DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher passed away on Thursday, January 3.

He was 87.

Southwest Airlines tweeted, “We already miss you, Herbie. #HonoringHerb”

Kelleher famously came up with the idea for Southwest Airlines and its brash approach that rocked the airline industry, along with two partners, on a cocktail napkin.

The airline started in 1971 and Kelleher served as chairman and CEO until 2008.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to share that Southwest Airlines Founder and Chairman Emeritus Herbert D. Kelleher passed away today at the age of 87. Herb was a pioneer, a maverick and an innovator. His vision revolutionized commercial aviation and democratized the skies.

Herb’s passion, his zest for life and insatiable investment in relationships made lasting and immeasurable impressions on all who knew him and will forever be the bedrock and esprit de corps of Southwest Airlines.

The entire Southwest Family extends our deepest sympathies to Herb’s wife, Joan, and his entire family.

Dallas Love Field tweeted, “We join our friends @SouthwestAir in remembering their founder and a man who helped write our story. #HonoringHerb”

Billionaire businessman T. Boone Pickens tweeted, “Herb Kelleher is arguably the most transformative figure and character in the history of modern aviation. He is the epitome of the can-do entrepreneurial spirit. My heart goes out to his family and all our @SouthwsrAirlines friends.”

People reacting on the CBSDFW Facebook page shared fond memories of Kelleher at the helm.

